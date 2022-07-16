Analysts Set Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) PT at $139.90

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.40.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $103.51 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $165.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.20%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 120,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 33,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

