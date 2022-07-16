Brokerages Set Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Price Target at $30.33

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.00) to €24.00 ($24.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €45.50 ($45.50) to €45.00 ($45.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. AlphaValue lowered Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from €26.50 ($26.50) to €21.30 ($21.30) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

PHG opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.86. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 26.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 21.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 13.7% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 100,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 21.5% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 42,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,515,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,373,000 after purchasing an additional 618,145 shares in the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

