Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.42.

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $95.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.93. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $80.34 and a 12 month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

