Analysts Set Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Price Target at $494.33

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $497.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target for the company.

Humana Stock Up 3.2 %

Humana stock opened at $487.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. Humana has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $490.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Humana by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 453.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,800,000 after purchasing an additional 86,198 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

