TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Receives $57.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

TravelCenters of America Price Performance

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.96. TravelCenters of America has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $64.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 1.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 192,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after buying an additional 46,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

