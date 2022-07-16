Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Receives $55.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.30.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Chewy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chewy from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.35. Chewy has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $97.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.43 and a beta of 0.33.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star bought 36,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,079.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,396.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. Star purchased 36,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $1,001,079.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,396.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $703,391.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,394.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,369 shares of company stock worth $9,550,209 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 320.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

