Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Receives $55.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.30.
Several research analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Chewy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chewy from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Chewy Price Performance
Shares of Chewy stock opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.35. Chewy has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $97.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.43 and a beta of 0.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy
In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star bought 36,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,079.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,396.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. Star purchased 36,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $1,001,079.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,396.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $703,391.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,394.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,369 shares of company stock worth $9,550,209 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Chewy
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 320.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chewy (CHWY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.