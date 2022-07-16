Analyzing Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) & Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) and Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Central Garden & Pet and Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Garden & Pet $3.30 billion 0.74 $151.75 million $2.74 16.11 Hydrofarm Holdings Group $479.42 million 0.30 $13.42 million ($0.35) -9.20

Central Garden & Pet has higher revenue and earnings than Hydrofarm Holdings Group. Hydrofarm Holdings Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Garden & Pet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Garden & Pet 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hydrofarm Holdings Group 0 3 3 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Central Garden & Pet and Hydrofarm Holdings Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.96%. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 417.60%. Given Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hydrofarm Holdings Group is more favorable than Central Garden & Pet.

Volatility and Risk

Central Garden & Pet has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.6% of Central Garden & Pet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Central Garden & Pet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Central Garden & Pet and Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Garden & Pet 4.48% 12.18% 4.78% Hydrofarm Holdings Group -3.09% 1.44% 1.10%

Summary

Central Garden & Pet beats Hydrofarm Holdings Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows. This segment sells its products under the Aqueon, Cadet, Comfort Zone, Farnam, Four Paws, Kaytee, K&H Pet Products, Nylabone, and Zilla brands. The Garden segment offers lawn and garden supplies products that include grass seed; wild bird feed, bird feeders, bird houses, and other birding accessories; fertilizers; decorative outdoor lifestyle products; live plants; and weed and grass, as well as other herbicides, insecticide, and pesticide products. This segment sells its lawn and garden supplies products under the AMDRO, Ferry-Morse, Pennington, and Sevin brands, as well as under Bell Nursery, Lilly Miller, and Over-N-Out other brand names. Central Garden & Pet Company was founded in 1955 and is based in Walnut Creek, California.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

(Get Rating)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber. It also provides hydroponics systems, such as hydro systems, hydro trays and components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps; atmospheric control equipment comprising controllers, monitors and timers, ventilation/air conditioning equipment, air purification equipment, and CO2 equipment; and nutrients and additives. The company offers its products under the Phantom, PhotoBio, Active Aqua, Active Air, HEAVY 16, House & Garden, Mad Farmer, Roots Organics, Soul, Procision, Grotek, Gaia Green, Innovative Growers Equipment, Quantum, Xtrasun, Digilux, Agrobrite, SunBlaster, Jump Start, Active Eye, Autopilot, Phat, oxyClone, and GROW!T brands. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Shoemakersville, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.