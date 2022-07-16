GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives $101.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2022

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDYGet Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDDY. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $139,091.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,407,203.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,442 shares of company stock valued at $946,156. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,949 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,180,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,920,000 after purchasing an additional 137,885 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,975 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,021 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,900,000 after purchasing an additional 90,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE GDDY opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.22.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY)

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.