Brokerages Set BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Target Price at $31.33

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average is $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $315.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.90 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. On average, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.67 per share, with a total value of $47,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $462,772.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 87,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,958,000 after acquiring an additional 711,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

