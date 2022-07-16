Berenberg Bank Cuts DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Price Target to GBX 415

DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 ($6.07) to GBX 415 ($4.94) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 594 ($7.06) to GBX 500 ($5.95) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 483.14 ($5.75).
Shares of LON SMDS opened at GBX 283 ($3.37) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 1,415.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46. DS Smith has a 1-year low of GBX 265.40 ($3.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 465.97 ($5.54). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 293.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 328.80.
In other news, insider David Robbie bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.47) per share, for a total transaction of £29,200 ($34,728.83). In related news, insider Geoffrey Drabble purchased 17,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £50,067.15 ($59,547.04). Also, insider David Robbie purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.47) per share, for a total transaction of £29,200 ($34,728.83). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 54,445 shares of company stock worth $15,736,715.
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.
