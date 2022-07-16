Berenberg Bank Cuts RS Group (LON:RS1) Price Target to GBX 1,010

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,230 ($14.63) to GBX 1,010 ($12.01) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

RS1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,475 ($17.54) to GBX 1,300 ($15.46) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($16.89) target price on shares of RS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.61) target price on shares of RS Group in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.06) to GBX 1,200 ($14.27) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,236 ($14.70).

RS1 opened at GBX 933 ($11.10) on Wednesday. RS Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 790 ($9.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,060 ($12.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,904.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

In related news, insider David Egan sold 9,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($10.61), for a total transaction of £87,969.04 ($104,625.40). In related news, insider David Egan sold 9,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($10.61), for a total transaction of £87,969.04 ($104,625.40). Also, insider Alex Baldock purchased 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 840 ($9.99) per share, for a total transaction of £18,807.60 ($22,368.70).

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

