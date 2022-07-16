Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Seeing Machines (LON:SEE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 12 ($0.14) price target on the stock.

Seeing Machines Trading Up 1.0 %

LON:SEE opened at GBX 6.16 ($0.07) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.97. Seeing Machines has a 52 week low of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 12.34 ($0.15). The company has a market cap of £255.97 million and a PE ratio of -10.27.

Get Seeing Machines alerts:

About Seeing Machines

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.