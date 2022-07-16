Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Seeing Machines (LON:SEE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 12 ($0.14) price target on the stock.
Seeing Machines Trading Up 1.0 %
LON:SEE opened at GBX 6.16 ($0.07) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.97. Seeing Machines has a 52 week low of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 12.34 ($0.15). The company has a market cap of £255.97 million and a PE ratio of -10.27.
About Seeing Machines
