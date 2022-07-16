Victoria (LON:VCP) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Victoria (LON:VCP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,280 ($15.22) price objective on the stock.

Victoria Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LON:VCP opened at GBX 446 ($5.30) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of £520.60 million and a PE ratio of 14,866.67. Victoria has a 52 week low of GBX 415 ($4.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,220 ($14.51). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 506.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 742.85.

Insider Activity at Victoria

In related news, insider Philippe Hamers acquired 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 466 ($5.54) per share, for a total transaction of £945.98 ($1,125.10).

Victoria Company Profile

Victoria plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers a range of wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, ceramic and porcelain tiles, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

