Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Marshalls (LON:MSLH)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Marshalls to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 885 ($10.53) to GBX 629 ($7.48) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Marshalls from GBX 770 ($9.16) to GBX 620 ($7.37) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th.
Marshalls stock opened at GBX 466.60 ($5.55) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,728.15. Marshalls has a 1 year low of GBX 427.20 ($5.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 857 ($10.19). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 498.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 604.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.
Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.
