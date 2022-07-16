Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,680 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) received a GBX 5,680 ($67.55) price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,800 ($57.09) to GBX 4,500 ($53.52) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($71.36) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,000 ($71.36) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,900 ($58.28) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($74.10) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,360 ($63.75).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

RIO stock opened at GBX 4,579 ($54.46) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £74.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 422.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,296.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,518.84. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($51.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,343 ($75.44). The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($63.87), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($48,667.22).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

