Petrofac (LON:PFC) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Petrofac (LON:PFC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
PFC has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.38) target price on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.38) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Petrofac Price Performance
Shares of PFC opened at GBX 103.10 ($1.23) on Wednesday. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.05 ($1.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 203.34 ($2.42). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 132.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 124.51. The company has a market cap of £537.31 million and a P/E ratio of -2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.28.
Insider Buying and Selling at Petrofac
About Petrofac
Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.