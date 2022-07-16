JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target to GBX 615

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 680 ($8.09) to GBX 615 ($7.31) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LRE. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.04) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.24) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 482 ($5.73) to GBX 487 ($5.79) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 578.71 ($6.88).

Get Lancashire alerts:

Lancashire Price Performance

LON:LRE opened at GBX 395.40 ($4.70) on Tuesday. Lancashire has a one year low of GBX 342.40 ($4.07) and a one year high of GBX 702 ($8.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of £961.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 391.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 437.90.

Insider Transactions at Lancashire

Lancashire Company Profile

In related news, insider Natalie Kershaw purchased 12,644 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 395 ($4.70) per share, for a total transaction of £49,943.80 ($59,400.33).

(Get Rating)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.