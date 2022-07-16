Barclays Lowers Relx (LON:REL) Price Target to GBX 2,600

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2022

Relx (LON:RELGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 2,605 ($30.98) to GBX 2,600 ($30.92) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on REL. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,230 ($26.52) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($31.10) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,670 ($31.76) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,769 ($32.93) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,465.50 ($29.32).

Relx Stock Up 1.6 %

REL opened at GBX 2,311 ($27.49) on Wednesday. Relx has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,013 ($23.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,474 ($29.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,227.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,278.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,040.79.

About Relx

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (LON:REL)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.