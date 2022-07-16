Barclays Lowers Relx (LON:REL) Price Target to GBX 2,600

Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 2,605 ($30.98) to GBX 2,600 ($30.92) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on REL. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,230 ($26.52) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($31.10) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,670 ($31.76) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,769 ($32.93) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,465.50 ($29.32).

Relx Stock Up 1.6 %

REL opened at GBX 2,311 ($27.49) on Wednesday. Relx has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,013 ($23.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,474 ($29.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,227.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,278.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,040.79.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

