Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target Raised to GBX 83

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 82 ($0.98) to GBX 83 ($0.99) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TLW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.75) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.01) to GBX 87 ($1.03) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 67 ($0.80) to GBX 75 ($0.89) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 70 ($0.83) to GBX 95 ($1.13) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tullow Oil presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 75.89 ($0.90).

Tullow Oil Stock Up 1.0 %

LON TLW opened at GBX 42.48 ($0.51) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 52.48. The company has a market capitalization of £610.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of GBX 39.38 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 63.52 ($0.76).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

