Barclays Boosts Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target to GBX 775

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 770 ($9.16) to GBX 775 ($9.22) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 742 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pearson to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 625 ($7.43) to GBX 900 ($10.70) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 844.50 ($10.04).

Pearson Price Performance

LON:PSON opened at GBX 763.80 ($9.08) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,637.14. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 571 ($6.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 883.60 ($10.51). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 756.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 714.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.04.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

