Jefferies Financial Group Comments on American Tower Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Tower in a report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $11.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.77. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $293.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Tower’s current full-year earnings is $9.56 per share.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share.

American Tower Stock Up 0.3 %

AMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on American Tower from €295.00 ($295.00) to €284.00 ($284.00) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.73.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $257.20 on Thursday. American Tower has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $119.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,739 shares of company stock worth $6,940,290 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.96%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

