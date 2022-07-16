SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.82

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.82 and traded as low as $16.76. SB Financial Group shares last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 7,060 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SB Financial Group in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $120.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.82.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

SB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SBFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Research analysts predict that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBFG. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in SB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,978,000. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,265,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in SB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,045,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 456,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,979,000 after buying an additional 29,397 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,739,000 after buying an additional 27,065 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.