Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 180 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 180 ($2.14) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.61) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 175 ($2.08) to GBX 168 ($2.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.67) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 165.50 ($1.97).

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 129.04 ($1.53) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 125.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 126. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,150.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.68).

Insider Transactions at Vodafone Group Public

About Vodafone Group Public

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of Vodafone Group Public stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.51), for a total transaction of £380,174.50 ($452,158.06).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

