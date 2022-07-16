Brokers Issue Forecasts for OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) – Raymond James dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OrganiGram in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for OrganiGram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.04.

OGI stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. The company has a market cap of $316.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in OrganiGram by 288.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,982,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,695 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at $3,706,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in OrganiGram by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,287,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 769,600 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at $906,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in OrganiGram by 137.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 512,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

