Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.77.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 116,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 48,010 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 204,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 65,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

