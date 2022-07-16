StockNews.com Downgrades Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) to Buy

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

AIT opened at $90.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $80.93 and a 1 year high of $111.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.71.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $980.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.46 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 6.52%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 13,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total value of $1,459,401.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,669,846.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 13,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total value of $1,459,401.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,669,846.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $518,050.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,946.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,802 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,583,000 after acquiring an additional 24,996 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,938,000 after acquiring an additional 595,738 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.