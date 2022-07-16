Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

Sysco stock opened at $87.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. Sysco has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.17 and a 200-day moving average of $82.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

