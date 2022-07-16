Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.57 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $6.57 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.87. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.44 per share.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.12.

CNI stock opened at $111.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.09 and its 200 day moving average is $120.32. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 39,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,341,000. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 3,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.586 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

