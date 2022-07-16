Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

FAST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $48.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.66. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,913 shares of company stock worth $146,107. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Fastenal by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.