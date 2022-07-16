BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.33

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.33 and last traded at $32.43, with a volume of 2773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.63.

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 50,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

