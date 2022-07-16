Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.04 EPS.

HIBB has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hibbett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Hibbett stock opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22. Hibbett has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.65. The company has a market capitalization of $558.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.87.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.20 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is currently 11.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 0.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,484,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hibbett by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 567,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hibbett by 98.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Hibbett by 4.1% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 222,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hibbett by 19.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 32,483 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

