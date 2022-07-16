SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $55.00. The company traded as low as $51.29 and last traded at $51.38, with a volume of 809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.31.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SEIC. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SEI Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.36. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.65%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

