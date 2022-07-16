LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
LIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.
LivaNova Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $61.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.26. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $56.13 and a 1 year high of $93.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LivaNova by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LivaNova (LIVN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.