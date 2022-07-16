LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $61.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.26. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $56.13 and a 1 year high of $93.89.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $240.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LivaNova by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

