Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.74

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.74 and last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 3604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -123.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 776.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.