Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $45.59

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.59 and last traded at $45.64, with a volume of 12206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Southern Copper from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Southern Copper Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.87%.

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Stories

