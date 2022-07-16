POET Technologies (POET) and Its Rivals Head to Head Review

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) is one of 163 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare POET Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares POET Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $210,000.00 -$15.67 million -10.44 POET Technologies Competitors $3.69 billion $759.07 million -2,712.07

POET Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 POET Technologies Competitors 1619 7551 15911 567 2.60

This is a summary of current ratings for POET Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

POET Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.04%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 43.07%. Given POET Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

POET Technologies has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares POET Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies N/A -73.44% -66.88% POET Technologies Competitors -21.15% -7.56% 2.18%

Summary

POET Technologies peers beat POET Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods. It also develops photonic integrated components. The company serves the data center, telecommunications, Internet of things and industrial sensing, automotive LIDAR, optical coherence tomography for medical devices, virtual reality systems markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

