Short Interest in Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Drops By 64.4%

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the June 15th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Bear Creek Mining stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. Bear Creek Mining has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $1.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BCEKF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bear Creek Mining from C$3.20 to C$2.70 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bear Creek Mining from C$5.70 to C$5.10 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

