Short Interest in BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Declines By 44.4%

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BDO Unibank Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BDOUY opened at $20.14 on Friday. BDO Unibank has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $27.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40.

BDO Unibank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0347 per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th.

BDO Unibank Company Profile

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans.

