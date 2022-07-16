AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Update

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,900 shares, an increase of 411.8% from the June 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXAHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AXA from €33.00 ($33.00) to €31.00 ($31.00) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AXA from €30.50 ($30.50) to €30.00 ($30.00) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AXA from €26.00 ($26.00) to €28.00 ($28.00) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA Stock Up 1.1 %

AXAHY opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AXA has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $33.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.30.

AXA Announces Dividend

AXA Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.3754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%.

(Get Rating)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.