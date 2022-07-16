AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Update

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,900 shares, an increase of 411.8% from the June 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AXAHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AXA from €33.00 ($33.00) to €31.00 ($31.00) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AXA from €30.50 ($30.50) to €30.00 ($30.00) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AXA from €26.00 ($26.00) to €28.00 ($28.00) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.
AXA Stock Up 1.1 %
AXAHY opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AXA has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $33.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.30.
AXA Announces Dividend
AXA Company Profile
AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.
