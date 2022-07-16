Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Update

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the June 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 233.0 days.
Bâloise Stock Performance
BLHEF opened at $155.75 on Friday. Bâloise has a 1-year low of $149.55 and a 1-year high of $176.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.89.
Bâloise Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bâloise (BLHEF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Bâloise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bâloise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.