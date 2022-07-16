Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Update

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the June 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 233.0 days.

BLHEF opened at $155.75 on Friday. Bâloise has a 1-year low of $149.55 and a 1-year high of $176.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.89.

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

