Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Shares Down 9.5%

Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 171,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 333,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00.

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering an area of approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico; Columba Silver project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Copalito Silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

