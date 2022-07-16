Ternium (NYSE:TX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.21

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.21 and last traded at $31.21, with a volume of 3609 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TX. StockNews.com raised Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

Ternium Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ternium

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,260 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Ternium by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,075,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after buying an additional 114,543 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ternium by 6,399.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,429,000 after buying an additional 1,044,596 shares in the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Ternium by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 814,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,163,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the first quarter worth $39,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

