Head-To-Head Survey: Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) and Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST)

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) and Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Netlist’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $610,000.00 282.83 -$6.00 million N/A N/A Netlist $142.35 million 5.37 $4.83 million $0.00 -330,000.00

Netlist has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

2.5% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Netlist shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Netlist shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ascent Solar Technologies and Netlist, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Netlist 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Netlist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -1,202.14% N/A -110.28% Netlist 1.68% 6.33% 3.39%

Risk and Volatility

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Netlist beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for aerospace, defense, emergency management, and consumer/OEM applications. It offers outdoor solar chargers. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and e-commerce companies. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Thornton, Colorado.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM that provides data acceleration and protection in a joint electron device engineering council standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells component products, including solid state drive (SSDs), NAND flash, and DRAM products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

