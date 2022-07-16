Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for DSW Capital (LON:DSW)

DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of DSW Capital stock opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.34) on Thursday. DSW Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 134 ($1.59). The firm has a market cap of £24.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,875.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 118.94.

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; industrial property solutions; and funding and advice services in the tech and media sectors.

