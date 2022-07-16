Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for DSW Capital (LON:DSW)

DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
DSW Capital Price Performance
Shares of DSW Capital stock opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.34) on Thursday. DSW Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 134 ($1.59). The firm has a market cap of £24.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,875.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 118.94.
DSW Capital Company Profile
