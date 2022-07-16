Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Eurocell (LON:ECEL)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($3.69) price target on the stock.

Eurocell Stock Performance

Shares of ECEL opened at GBX 175 ($2.08) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £196.13 million and a P/E ratio of 921.05. Eurocell has a 1 year low of GBX 166 ($1.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 288 ($3.43). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 194.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 218.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Get Eurocell alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Derek Mapp bought 91,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £171,990 ($204,555.19).

About Eurocell

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators and customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.