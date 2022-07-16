Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target to GBX 2,525

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,475 ($29.44) to GBX 2,525 ($30.03) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.60) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($23.79) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,025 ($24.08).

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Up 1.0 %

CCH opened at GBX 1,929 ($22.94) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.07 billion and a PE ratio of 1,518.90. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,403.50 ($16.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,809.60 ($33.42). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,772.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,934.83.

Coca-Cola HBC Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola HBC

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of €0.71 ($0.71) per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. Coca-Cola HBC’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,799 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £3,921.82 ($4,664.39). Insiders acquired a total of 2,604 shares of company stock worth $4,213,934 in the last quarter.

About Coca-Cola HBC

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.