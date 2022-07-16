Barclays Boosts Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target to GBX 280

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 255 ($3.03) to GBX 280 ($3.33) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Man Group from GBX 300 ($3.57) to GBX 322 ($3.83) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 301 ($3.58).

Man Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Man Group stock opened at GBX 255.90 ($3.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 913.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Man Group has a 52-week low of GBX 177.30 ($2.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 264.60 ($3.15). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 245.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 225.96.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

