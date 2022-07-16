JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Experian (LON:EXPN) Price Target to GBX 3,250

Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,800 ($45.20) to GBX 3,250 ($38.65) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EXPN. Citigroup cut shares of Experian to a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,146 ($37.42) price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.25) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 3,750 ($44.60) to GBX 3,300 ($39.25) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,224.33 ($38.35).

Experian stock opened at GBX 2,748 ($32.68) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,519.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,820.57. Experian has a 1-year low of GBX 2,242 ($26.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,689 ($43.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.17, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of £25.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,642.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is 46.55%.

In other Experian news, insider Ruba Borno bought 937 shares of Experian stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,385 ($28.37) per share, for a total transaction of £22,347.45 ($26,578.79). In other Experian news, insider Brian Cassin sold 104,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,386 ($28.38), for a total value of £2,487,524.30 ($2,958,520.81). Also, insider Ruba Borno acquired 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,385 ($28.37) per share, for a total transaction of £22,347.45 ($26,578.79).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

