Royal Bank of Canada Trims Hunting (LON:HTG) Target Price to GBX 400

Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 455 ($5.41) to GBX 400 ($4.76) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HTG. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.28) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hunting to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.33) to GBX 310 ($3.69) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Hunting to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.38) to GBX 300 ($3.57) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 300.83 ($3.58).

Shares of Hunting stock opened at GBX 196 ($2.33) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £323.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Hunting has a 12-month low of GBX 142.80 ($1.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 356.50 ($4.24). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 281.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 269.06.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

