Bonhill Group’s (BONH) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Bonhill Group (LON:BONH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

LON BONH opened at GBX 6.13 ($0.07) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.65. The company has a market cap of £7.31 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70. Bonhill Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5.16 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 12.88 ($0.15).

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides analysis, insight, networking, and data for financial services and business solutions communities in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Bonhill UK, InvestmentNews, and Last Word Media.

